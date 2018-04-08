GAIA Price Down 22.1% Over Last 7 Days (GAIA)

GAIA (CURRENCY:GAIA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, GAIA has traded 22.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. GAIA has a market cap of $335,339.00 and $0.00 worth of GAIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GAIA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000211 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000065 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000032 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GAIA Coin Profile

GAIA (GAIA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2014. GAIA’s total supply is 24,101,381 coins. GAIA’s official Twitter account is @gaia_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAIA’s official website is gaiaplatform.com.

Buying and Selling GAIA

GAIA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy GAIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAIA must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

