GAIA Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $66.00 (GAIA)

GAIA (CURRENCY:GAIA) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. GAIA has a total market cap of $371,740.00 and approximately $66.00 worth of GAIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GAIA has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One GAIA coin can now be purchased for $0.0154 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004153 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PureVidz (VIDZ) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC.

DROXNE (DRXNE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000068 BTC.

MACRON (MCRN) traded 43.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ride My Car (RIDE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Steps (STEPS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

LetItRide (LIR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Avoncoin (ACN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GAIA Coin Profile

GAIA (CRYPTO:GAIA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2014. GAIA’s total supply is 24,101,381 coins. The official website for GAIA is gaiaplatform.com. GAIA’s official Twitter account is @gaia_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GAIA

GAIA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy GAIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAIA must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GAIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAIA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.