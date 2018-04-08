GameStop (GME) PT Lowered to $18.00 at Robert W. Baird

GameStop (NYSE:GME) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Thursday, March 29th. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.03% from the stock’s previous close.

GME has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lowered GameStop from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine raised GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital set a $28.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush set a $23.00 price objective on GameStop and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

GME opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,360.51, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.30. GameStop has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $25.31.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. GameStop had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 0.38%. GameStop’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. equities analysts expect that GameStop will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,860,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,047,000 after acquiring an additional 462,977 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of GameStop by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,536,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,357,000 after acquiring an additional 34,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of GameStop by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,894,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,956,000 after acquiring an additional 527,083 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of GameStop by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,117,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 207,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of GameStop by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,860,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after acquiring an additional 134,352 shares during the last quarter.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. is an omnichannel video game retailer. The Company sells video game hardware, physical and digital video game software, video game accessories, as well as mobile and consumer electronics products and other merchandise through its GameStop, EB Games and Micromania stores. It operates its business in five segments, which consists of four Video Game Brands segments: United States, Canada, Australia and Europe, and Technology Brands segment.

