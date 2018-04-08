Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Gamma Communications (GAMA)

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd. They currently have a GBX 733 ($10.29) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on GAMA. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 810 ($11.37) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays started coverage on Gamma Communications in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 750 ($10.53) target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 766.60 ($10.76).

Shares of LON GAMA remained flat at $GBX 688 ($9.66) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 16,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,573. Gamma Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 463 ($6.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 770 ($10.81).

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc (Gamma) is a provider of cloud communication services. The Company has two main operating segments: Indirect and Direct. The Indirect division sells Gamma’s traditional and growth products to channel partners. The Direct sells Gamma’s traditional and growth products to end users in the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME), Enterprise and public sectors together with an associated service wrap.

