GAN (LON:GAN) had its target price increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 74 ($1.04) to GBX 79 ($1.11) in a report released on Thursday, March 29th. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of GAN stock opened at GBX 27 ($0.38) on Thursday. GAN has a 52 week low of GBX 18 ($0.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 37.90 ($0.53).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/gan-gan-price-target-raised-to-gbx-79-updated.html.

About GAN

GAN plc, formerly GameAccount Network plc, is a provider of enterprise online gaming software, operational support services and online game content development services to the casino industry. The Company’s segments are business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C). The Company is engaged in the provision and development of real money gaming software and the supply of Internet gaming systems to the online industry, and the provision and development of simulated gaming software and underlying systems to casino operators in the United States and other international markets.

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.