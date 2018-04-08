Garde Capital Inc. Lowers Holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Garde Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 1,119.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 317 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $519.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86,530.58, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. BlackRock has a 12-month low of $375.52 and a 12-month high of $594.52.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.94 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 39.79%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.14 earnings per share. research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 28.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 7th were given a $2.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $11.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.97%.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.00, for a total value of $2,790,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeff A. Smith sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.96, for a total value of $240,533.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,961 shares of company stock worth $11,375,444. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on BlackRock to $623.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price objective (up previously from $520.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BlackRock to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Group raised their price objective on BlackRock to $565.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.31.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

