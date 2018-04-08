Garmin (GRMN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, March 20th. The firm currently has a $67.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.69% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Garmin reported impressive fourth-quarter 2017 results. Both revenues and earnings increased on a year-over-year basis. The company is currently riding on product line expansion. Management provided optimistic guidance for 2018. The company's strategy involves a constantly evolving product line supported by a platform approach that increases engagement with its products and focuses on building a community of users. A solid portfolio of new products across segments, secular drivers in the aviation market, share gains in the marine market and contributions from acquisitions are other positives. However, weak personal navigation device (PND) market remains a headwind. Garmin has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GRMN. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of GRMN opened at $58.42 on Tuesday. Garmin has a one year low of $48.50 and a one year high of $65.96. The company has a market cap of $11,815.32, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $888.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Garmin will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Clifton A. Pemble sold 36,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $2,353,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew R. Etkind sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $116,916.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 465,453 shares of company stock valued at $28,134,625. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Garrison Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

