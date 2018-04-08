Gas (GAS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $4.87 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Gas token can now be bought for $16.09 or 0.00225947 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Gate.io, OKEx and Huobi. Gas has a total market cap of $161.64 million and $4.87 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007142 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002956 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.35 or 0.00763359 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00170876 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00036268 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00047683 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ total supply is 16,860,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,047,350 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

Gas Token Trading

Gas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Exrates, Kucoin, Gate.io, Huobi, Coinnest, OKEx and Binance. It is not possible to purchase Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

