GasLog Partners (GLOP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group assumed coverage on GasLog Partners in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP opened at $23.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $955.35, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.35. GasLog Partners has a 1 year low of $21.80 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.45 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 33.73%. GasLog Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that GasLog Partners will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in GasLog Partners by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,272,517 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,234,000 after buying an additional 52,276 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in GasLog Partners by 24.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 581,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,538,000 after buying an additional 114,193 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in GasLog Partners by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 535,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,253,000 after buying an additional 43,021 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,965,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in GasLog Partners by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 173,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 18,943 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/gaslog-partners-glop-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-brokerages-updated.html.

About GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.