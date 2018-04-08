Gatcoin Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GAT)

Gatcoin (CURRENCY:GAT) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. Gatcoin has a total market cap of $3.87 million and approximately $5,241.00 worth of Gatcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gatcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0073 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and EtherDelta. Over the last seven days, Gatcoin has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.35 or 0.00678267 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014545 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00174805 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00050591 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Gatcoin

Gatcoin launched on October 28th, 2017. Gatcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 529,861,449 tokens. Gatcoin’s official Twitter account is @gatcoin. Gatcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gatcoin. Gatcoin’s official website is www.gatcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The GAT system is a platform where global merchants can issue their own branded digital tokens that can be used as discounts, gift cards and other promotional offerings (Merchant Tokens) to a mass consumer audience with minimal set-up, allowing them to quickly adopt token usage as part of their overall marketing strategy. GATCOIN is an Ethereum-based token that acts as the native currency for the trade of Merchant Tokens on the GAT Exchange. “

Gatcoin Token Trading

Gatcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta and COSS. It is not possible to buy Gatcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gatcoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gatcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

