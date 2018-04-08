Zacks Investment Research Upgrades GATX (NYSE:GATX) to “Buy”

GATX (NYSE:GATX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, March 21st. The brokerage presently has a $78.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of GATX have outperformed its industry in a year's time. The company's efforts to reward investors through share buybacks and dividend payments are impressive. In January, the company's board of directors cleared a 5% hike in its quarterly dividend to 44 cents per share ($1.76 annually). In fact, it has been paying regular dividends since 1919. Fleet modernization efforts are encouraging too. Moreover, the performance of the Rail North America segment, which accounts for bulk of the company's revenues, raises optimism in the stock. In fact, the positive sentiment surrounding the stock can be gauged from the fact that the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has moved up 5.1% over the last 60 days. However, high costs are limiting bottom-line growth. The company's high debt levels are concerning as well.”

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of GATX in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of GATX in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of GATX in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GATX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.20.

GATX stock traded down $2.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,553. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2,624.28, a PE ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.20. GATX has a 12 month low of $56.00 and a 12 month high of $73.25.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $352.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.90 million. GATX had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that GATX will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Brian A. Kenney sold 20,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.24, for a total transaction of $1,432,778.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James F. Earl sold 5,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $360,370.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,264,429.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,578 shares of company stock worth $3,452,793 in the last quarter. 3.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of GATX by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in GATX in the third quarter worth about $233,000.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

