GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) Given “Buy” Rating at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of GCP Student Living (LON:DIGS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage currently has a GBX 159 ($2.23) target price on the stock.

GCP Student Living stock traded up GBX 138.61 ($1.95) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 140 ($1.97). The company had a trading volume of 420,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,258. GCP Student Living has a one year low of GBX 136.40 ($1.91) and a one year high of GBX 153.73 ($2.16).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a GBX 1.48 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a yield of 1.04%.

GCP Student Living Company Profile

GCP Student Living plc was the first real estate investment trust in the UK to focus on student residential assets. The Company invests in modern, private student residential accommodation and teaching facilities located primarily in and around London. Our primary objective is to provide shareholders with attractive total returns in the longer term through the potential for modest capital appreciation and regular, sustainable, long-term dividends with RPI inflation-linked income characteristics.

