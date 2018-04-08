Genaro Network (GNX) Trading 4.9% Higher Over Last Week

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $92.53 million and $3.44 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00005555 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, HitBTC, Huobi and AEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002913 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00677252 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014529 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00174574 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050932 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About Genaro Network

Genaro Network’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 675,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,698,268 tokens. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/@GenaroNetwork. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network/en. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genaro Network Token Trading

Genaro Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AEX, BigONE, Gate.io, HitBTC, Bibox, OKEx and Huobi. It is not possible to buy Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

