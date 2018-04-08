General Electric (GE) Position Trimmed by Excalibur Management Corp

Excalibur Management Corp lowered its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 56,655 shares during the period. General Electric comprises approximately 1.9% of Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Beach Investment Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,487,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $932,000. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 266,112 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 25,020 shares during the last quarter. Private Vista LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 37,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $116,607.00, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $30.54.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

In other news, insider Alexander Dimitrief acquired 2,689 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Vetr downgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.08 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “sell” rating and set a price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Vertical Research set a $18.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.09.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

