General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in shares of General Electric by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 59,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,242,000 after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in General Electric by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 76,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 34,465 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Moon Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 30,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GE. TheStreet downgraded General Electric from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Vetr downgraded General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.08 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on General Electric and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

In other General Electric news, insider Alexander Dimitrief acquired 2,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $12.73 and a one year high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $116,607.00, a PE ratio of 12.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. General Electric’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 45.71%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

