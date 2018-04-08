Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 139,221 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 72.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 139,221 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in General Electric were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of General Electric by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,375,683 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 593,686 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,591 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 9,755 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of General Electric by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 775,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,938,000 after purchasing an additional 41,100 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,588,765 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $352,756,000 after purchasing an additional 360,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of General Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 958,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,177,000 after purchasing an additional 36,870 shares during the last quarter. 56.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GE shares. Morningstar set a $23.50 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.00 price objective on shares of General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of General Electric in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $13.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $116,607.00, a P/E ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. General Electric has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $30.54.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

In other General Electric news, insider Alexander Dimitrief purchased 2,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.16 per share, for a total transaction of $43,454.24. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 81,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

