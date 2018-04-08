General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Cut to $48.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at UBS from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, March 22nd, www.benzinga.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.56% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Jefferies Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $61.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo set a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray restated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $45.47 on Thursday. General Mills has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $25,851.66, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 8,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $517,492.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,686.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,295,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,074 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,960,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,566,000 after acquiring an additional 932,891 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,499,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,126 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,261,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,514,000 after acquiring an additional 146,687 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,526,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,549,000 after acquiring an additional 130,606 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

