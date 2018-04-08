General Mills (GIS) Holdings Boosted by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 191,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,367,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 216,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co grew its stake in General Mills by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $45.47 on Friday. General Mills has a 52-week low of $43.84 and a 52-week high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $25,851.66, a PE ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. General Mills had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

General Mills declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on GIS shares. Jefferies Group raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of General Mills from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 8,712 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $517,492.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,143,686.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/general-mills-inc-gis-stake-raised-by-colonial-trust-advisors-updated-updated.html.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods in the United States. The company operates in four segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; and Asia & Latin America. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, shelf stable and frozen vegetables, and ice cream and frozen desserts, as well as grain, fruit and savory snacks; and various organic products, including nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, and ready-to-eat cereal.

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.