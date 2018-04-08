Gentherm Inc (THRM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $35.00 price objective on Gentherm and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets set a $40.00 price target on Gentherm and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 5.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 29,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,024 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 2.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,719 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Gentherm stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.00. The stock had a trading volume of 223,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,216. Gentherm has a 12 month low of $29.50 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,286.71, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $257.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Gentherm will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated (Gentherm) is a global technology company engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of thermal management technologies. The Company has two segments: Automotive and Industrial. Its products provide solutions for automotive passenger comfort and convenience, battery thermal management, remote power generation, patient temperature management, environmental product testing and other consumer and industrial temperature control needs.

