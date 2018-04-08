TriNet (TNET) Holdings Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TriNet (NYSE:TNET) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,893 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of TriNet worth $17,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet by 480.7% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 895,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,706,000 after acquiring an additional 741,300 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in TriNet by 70.6% in the third quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 965,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,475,000 after acquiring an additional 399,745 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TriNet by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 423,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,786,000 after acquiring an additional 299,166 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TriNet by 644.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,911,000 after acquiring an additional 229,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TriNet by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 3,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $169,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,074 shares in the company, valued at $9,793,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $475,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,152.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,109 shares of company stock valued at $9,721,254 over the last 90 days. 42.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TNET opened at $46.67 on Friday. TriNet has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $3,269.47, a PE ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 2.50.

TriNet (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $204.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.33 million. TriNet had a return on equity of 102.76% and a net margin of 5.42%. equities analysts predict that TriNet will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

TriNet declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $120.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TriNet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TriNet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of TriNet to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. TriNet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

About TriNet

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

