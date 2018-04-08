Geode Capital Management LLC Has $29.68 Million Holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 436,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Clovis Oncology worth $29,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Clovis Oncology by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Thorlef Spickschen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $292,365.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,036.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total value of $177,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 183,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,860,060.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $1,178,730 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLVS opened at $55.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2,652.56, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 7.69. Clovis Oncology has a 12-month low of $45.42 and a 12-month high of $99.45.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $17.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 81.34% and a negative net margin of 624.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21746.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.83) EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CLVS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clovis Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

