Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 49,508 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,504,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,508 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $29,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 123.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $17.66 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.69 and a 52 week high of $22.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,398.77, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.63). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $139.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.82 million. equities analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other news, insider Christopher Brent Smith bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $49,840.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 53,027 shares in the company, valued at $943,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Swope bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $100,149.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $20.00 price target on Piedmont Office Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.25.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select submarkets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

