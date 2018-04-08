Avis Budget Group (CAR) Stake Lowered by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,946 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Avis Budget Group worth $29,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1,413.3% in the third quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, V Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000.

CAR opened at $48.25 on Friday. Avis Budget Group has a 12-month low of $20.71 and a 12-month high of $50.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.33. The stock has a market cap of $4,013.25, a P/E ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 2.20.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.25. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs cut Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.12 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,450 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 925 dealer-operated and 450 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

