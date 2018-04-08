Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Director Acquires C$10,320.00 in Stock

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Director Geraldine Louise Greenall bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.88 per share, with a total value of C$10,320.00.

Geraldine Louise Greenall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 14th, Geraldine Louise Greenall purchased 1,500 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.46 per share, with a total value of C$9,690.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Geraldine Louise Greenall purchased 1,500 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$7.60 per share, with a total value of C$11,400.00.

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$7.19 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$5.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.20.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.04). Kelt Exploration had a negative net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of C$80.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.30 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KEL. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.00 to C$10.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.53.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/geraldine-louise-greenall-buys-1500-shares-of-kelt-exploration-kel-stock-updated-updated.html.

Kelt Exploration Company Profile

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 856,754 net acres of developed and undeveloped land.

Receive News & Ratings for Kelt Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelt Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.