Gerresheimer (GXI) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) in a research note published on Thursday.

GXI has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Monday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($80.25) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Independent Research set a €68.00 ($83.95) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase set a €87.70 ($108.27) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($67.90) price objective on Gerresheimer and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Gerresheimer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €68.67 ($84.77).

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €66.45 ($82.04) on Thursday. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €59.97 ($74.04) and a 1-year high of €78.25 ($96.60).

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG manufactures and sells specialty glass and plastic products primarily for the pharma and healthcare industry worldwide. It operates through two divisions, Plastics & Devices, and Primary Packaging Glass. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile prefillable syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

