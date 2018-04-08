GET Protocol (GET) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.94 Million

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded up 14.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. During the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One GET Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00006788 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ForkDelta, IDEX and Radar Relay. GET Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.94 million and $17,090.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007065 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002918 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00679868 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014577 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00174686 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036020 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00050571 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

GET Protocol Token Profile

GET Protocol launched on August 22nd, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 33,368,773 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,384,393 tokens. The official message board for GET Protocol is blog.guts.tickets. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets. The official website for GET Protocol is guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GET Protocol Token Trading

GET Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX and ForkDelta. It is not possible to buy GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

