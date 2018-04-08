GGP Inc. (GGP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

GGP Inc. (NYSE:GGP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GGP shares. Sandler O’Neill set a $24.00 price objective on shares of GGP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of GGP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase cut shares of GGP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of GGP in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of GGP in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

GGP traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,972,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,162,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $19,580.57, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.90. GGP has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $24.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

GGP (NYSE:GGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.14 million. GGP had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. equities research analysts predict that GGP will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. GGP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.05%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in GGP by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,907,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,611,000 after buying an additional 961,832 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GGP by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 415,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 224,759 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of GGP by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 173,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Cowen Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GGP in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in shares of GGP in the 4th quarter valued at about $468,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GGP Company Profile

GGP Inc is an S&P 500 company focused exclusively on owning, managing, leasing and redeveloping high-quality retail properties throughout the United States. GGP is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, and publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol GGP.

