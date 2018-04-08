UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,950,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 376,866 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Gilead Sciences worth $426,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $133,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $144,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 806.5% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $73.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $95,715.63, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.19. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Chairman John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total transaction of $4,178,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,046,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,587,766.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.92, for a total transaction of $4,675,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 182,258 shares in the company, valued at $14,201,543.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 426,934 shares of company stock worth $33,847,101. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Jefferies Group upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.19 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Vetr downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Maxim Group set a $94.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.80 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho set a $95.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.61.

