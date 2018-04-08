Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake Lessened by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp trimmed its holdings in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 45,593 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.6% of Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $18,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Welch Investments LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 806.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James R. Meyers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $8,024,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,715 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total value of $3,657,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,376,112.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 426,934 shares of company stock worth $33,847,101 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $73.41 on Friday. Gilead Sciences has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $97,554.05, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

A number of analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Vetr lowered Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Maxim Group set a $94.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.02 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.61.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

