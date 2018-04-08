Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shares Sold by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA reduced its position in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,525 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,037,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,630,581,000 after buying an additional 258,005 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 479,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,836,000 after buying an additional 100,741 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,841,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,571,355,000 after buying an additional 2,148,697 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,430,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,162,949,000 after purchasing an additional 116,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 472,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,445,000 after purchasing an additional 75,364 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $73.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.74. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $63.76 and a one year high of $89.54. The firm has a market cap of $97,554.05, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 50.29% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

In related news, EVP James R. Meyers sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $8,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,715 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,851.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $4,178,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,046,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,587,766.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 426,934 shares of company stock worth $33,847,101. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Maxim Group set a $94.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $74.35 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.61.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

