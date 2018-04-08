Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (GBCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on April 19th

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 19th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 9th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $37.55 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $41.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,173.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 23.88%. The company had revenue of $117.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.23 million. equities analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on GBCI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Director James M. English sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $205,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company provides commercial banking services. As of January 26, 2018, it provided banking services from 146 locations in Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and Washington, through its bank subsidiary, Glacier Bank (the Bank). It offers a range of banking products and services, including transaction and savings deposits, real estate, commercial, agriculture, and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

