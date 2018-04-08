GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Given a GBX 1,750 Price Target at Goldman Sachs

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) has been assigned a GBX 1,750 ($24.56) target price by analysts at Goldman Sachs in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.01% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($21.76) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,330 ($18.67) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,450 ($20.35) to GBX 1,400 ($19.65) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 1,450 ($20.35) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,548.64 ($21.74).

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,422.60 ($19.97) on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of GBX 1,235.20 ($17.34) and a one year high of GBX 1,724.50 ($24.21).

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, insider Patrick Vallance sold 14,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($18.50), for a total transaction of £184,809.96 ($259,418.81). Also, insider Sir Roy Anderson acquired 562 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,278 ($17.94) per share, with a total value of £7,182.36 ($10,081.92). In the last quarter, insiders purchased 591 shares of company stock valued at $756,678 and sold 23,765 shares valued at $31,152,709.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

