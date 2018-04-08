GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) PT Raised to GBX 1,400

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its price objective increased by Kepler Capital Markets from GBX 1,360 ($19.09) to GBX 1,400 ($19.65) in a research report report published on Wednesday, March 28th. Kepler Capital Markets currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GSK. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a neutral rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,380 ($19.37) to GBX 1,440 ($20.21) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Group set a GBX 1,475 ($20.70) target price on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. HSBC reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,030 ($28.50) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,450 ($20.35) to GBX 1,400 ($19.65) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,548.64 ($21.74).

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,422.60 ($19.97) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,235.20 ($17.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,724.50 ($24.21).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.32) dividend. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

In related news, insider Sir Roy Anderson bought 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,278 ($17.94) per share, with a total value of £7,182.36 ($10,081.92). Also, insider Patrick Vallance sold 14,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($18.50), for a total value of £184,809.96 ($259,418.81). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 591 shares of company stock worth $756,678 and sold 23,765 shares worth $31,152,709.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

