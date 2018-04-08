GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Receives GBX 1,559.52 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,559.52 ($21.89).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GSK shares. JPMorgan Chase restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,300 ($18.25) to GBX 1,450 ($20.35) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,380 ($19.37) to GBX 1,440 ($20.21) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Jefferies Group set a GBX 1,475 ($20.70) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,030 ($28.50) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, March 28th.

In related news, insider Sir Roy Anderson acquired 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,278 ($17.94) per share, for a total transaction of £7,182.36 ($10,081.92). Also, insider Patrick Vallance sold 14,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($18.50), for a total value of £184,809.96 ($259,418.81). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 591 shares of company stock valued at $756,678 and have sold 23,765 shares valued at $31,152,709.

GSK traded up GBX 2.60 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,422.60 ($19.97). 8,894,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,120,000. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,235.20 ($17.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,724.50 ($24.21).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 23 ($0.32) per share. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous dividend of $19.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc is a global healthcare company. The Company operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Company focuses on its research across six areas: Respiratory diseases, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)/infectious diseases, Vaccines, Immuno-inflammation, Oncology and Rare diseases.

