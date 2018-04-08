Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $4.35 Million Position in Alerian MLP (AMLP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Alerian MLP (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 8,577.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 398,925 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Alerian MLP were worth $4,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP by 1,113.3% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,006,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676,570 shares during the last quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP by 2,362,110.0% in the fourth quarter. Center Coast Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,889,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,391,000 after buying an additional 1,889,688 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP by 2,184.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,287,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,896,000 after buying an additional 1,231,494 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP by 3,172.4% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,265,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,654,000 after buying an additional 1,226,801 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,582,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 627,719 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $9.35 on Friday. Alerian MLP has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $12.85.

Alerian MLP Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

