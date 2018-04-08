Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) Stake Increased by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) by 97.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sonic Drive-In were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONC. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Drive-In during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in Sonic Drive-In by 382.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sonic Drive-In in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in Sonic Drive-In in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sonic Drive-In by 117.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter.

SONC stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.85. The company has a market cap of $974.58, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.47. Sonic Drive-In has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $30.05.

Sonic Drive-In (NASDAQ:SONC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.34 million. Sonic Drive-In had a negative return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 16.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Sonic Drive-In will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Federico F. Pena sold 9,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $238,372.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Federico F. Pena sold 4,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $118,904.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Sonic Drive-In in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sonic Drive-In in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Sonic Drive-In in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut Sonic Drive-In from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Sonic Drive-In in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonic Drive-In has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.67.

Sonic Corp. operates and franchises a chain of quick-service drive-in restaurants in the United States. As of August 31, 2017, the company operated 3,593 Sonic Drive-Ins in 45 states, of which 228 were owned and operated by the company and 3,365 were owned and operated by franchisees. The company also owns and leases 135 properties; and sublease 53 properties to franchisees and other parties.

