Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 3,613 Shares of Sanofi SA (SNY)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNY. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 369.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,462,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,455 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,500,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,533,000 after purchasing an additional 418,501 shares during the last quarter. Senzar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Senzar Asset Management LLC now owns 999,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,990,000 after purchasing an additional 202,300 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 280,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 200,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,600,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNY shares. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Barclays downgraded Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen set a $48.00 price target on Sanofi and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

SNY stock opened at $40.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $100,875.30, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85. Sanofi SA has a fifty-two week low of $38.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). Sanofi had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.8609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.58. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.14%.

Sanofi is a healthcare company, focused on patient needs and engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of therapeutic solutions. Its segments are Pharmaceuticals, Human Vaccines (Vaccines), and Other. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of various franchises, including Speciality Care (Rare Diseases, Multiple Sclerosis, and Oncology), Diabetes and Cardiovascular, Established Prescription Products, Consumer Healthcare and Generics, and research and development, production and marketing activities for all of the Company’s pharmaceuticals operations.

