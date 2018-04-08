Glenmede Trust Co. NA Buys 3,466 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc (DVMT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE:DVMT) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,466 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $5,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. 23.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $59.92 and a 52 week high of $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56,019.07, a PE ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.75. Dell Technologies had a positive return on equity of 23.17% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $21.94 billion for the quarter. equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Dell bought 12,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.17 per share, with a total value of $430,115.39. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 552,241 shares in the company, valued at $18,317,833.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David I. Goulden sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $411,156.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,745,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Dell Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine cut Dell Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo initiated coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc, formerly Denali Holding Inc, is a provider of information technology solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Client Solutions and Enterprise Solutions Group (ESG). The Client Solutions segment includes sales to commercial and consumer customers of desktops, thin client products and notebooks, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals closely tied to the sale of Client Solutions hardware.

