Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stake in Liberty Property Trust (LPT)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.07% of Liberty Property Trust worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,069,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,199,000 after purchasing an additional 358,983 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,493,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,248,000 after acquiring an additional 496,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,151,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,328,000 after acquiring an additional 17,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Liberty Property Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,147,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,172,000 after acquiring an additional 44,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,632,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPT. SunTrust Banks set a $43.00 price objective on Liberty Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Liberty Property Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered Liberty Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.17.

LPT stock opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Liberty Property Trust has a twelve month low of $37.77 and a twelve month high of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $5,823.23, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $192.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.78%.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust (the Trust) is a self-administered and self-managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s assets are owned directly or indirectly, and substantially all of the Trust’s operations are conducted directly or indirectly, by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership).

