Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $116,000 Stake in KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) by 101.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,013 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 819.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,295 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 69,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut KB Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

KB opened at $54.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21,830.60, a PE ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.32. KB Financial Group has a 52-week low of $41.10 and a 52-week high of $63.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Retail Banking Operations, Corporate Banking Operations, Other Banking Operations, Credit Card Operations, Investment and Securities Operations, and Life Insurance Operations.

