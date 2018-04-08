iShares Russell 1000 Index (IWB) Stake Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 987 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Index were worth $4,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $144.79 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Index has a 52 week low of $129.47 and a 52 week high of $159.31.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/glenmede-trust-co-na-purchases-987-shares-of-ishares-russell-1000-index-iwb-updated-updated.html.

About iShares Russell 1000 Index

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.