Glenmede Trust Co. NA Reduces Stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,009 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Ffcm LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Cardinal Health by 615.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, James Hambro & Partners bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

CAH stock opened at $62.39 on Friday. Cardinal Health Inc has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $20,090.89, a P/E ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.17. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $35.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.4624 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

In other Cardinal Health news, CEO Jon L. Giacomin sold 7,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $549,896.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,336,097.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia Morrison sold 28,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $1,891,671.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,397,209.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,073. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Group set a $72.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Barclays began coverage on Cardinal Health in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $83.00 target price on Cardinal Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.46.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/glenmede-trust-co-na-reduces-stake-in-cardinal-health-inc-cah-updated-updated.html.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company. The Company operates through two segments: Pharmaceutical and Medical. The Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical, specialty pharmaceutical, over-the-counter healthcare and consumer products. This segment also operates nuclear pharmacies and cyclotron facilities; provides pharmacy management services to hospitals, as well as medication therapy management and patient outcomes services to hospitals, other healthcare providers and payers, and provides services to healthcare companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.