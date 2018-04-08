Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, “Global Water Resources, Inc. is a water resource management company. It owns and operates regulated water, wastewater and recycled water utilities. Global Water Resources, Inc. is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. “

Shares of Global Water Resources stock opened at $8.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $175.89, a PE ratio of 89.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.01. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 14.14%. equities research analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a $0.0236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

In related news, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $29,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $48,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $141,503. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 22,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Water Resources by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 89,201 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 275,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 37,757 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 857.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. 16.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

