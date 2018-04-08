Global Water Resources (GWRS) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.09

Media headlines about Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Global Water Resources earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.1418801851523 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

GWRS traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $8.96. 14,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,062. The company has a market cap of $175.89, a PE ratio of 74.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of -0.01. Global Water Resources has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Global Water Resources had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.91%. sell-side analysts predict that Global Water Resources will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0236 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 13th. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 233.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $29,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trevor T. Hill sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.07, for a total transaction of $48,071.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $141,503. Corporate insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2017, it served approximately 51,000 people in approximately 20,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

