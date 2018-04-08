Global Water Resources Inc (TSE:GWR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 13th. This is an increase from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

TSE:GWR opened at C$11.67 on Friday. Global Water Resources has a 1-year low of C$10.72 and a 1-year high of C$13.37.

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$9.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.53 million.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Global Water Resources Inc (GWR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/08/global-water-resources-inc-gwr-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-03.html.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2016, it served approximately 50,000 people in 19,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.