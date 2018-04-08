Global X Management Co. LLC Acquires 2,302 Shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 118.7% during the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Robecosam AG bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the third quarter worth $114,000. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the third quarter worth $119,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Celgene by 166.8% during the third quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CELG shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Celgene in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Goldman Sachs reduced their price target on shares of Celgene from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, Vetr cut shares of Celgene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.72 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.68.

In other news, insider Mark J. Alles acquired 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,594.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 178,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,441,277.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest Mario sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $1,263,331.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,120 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELG stock opened at $86.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Celgene Co. has a 1 year low of $84.25 and a 1 year high of $147.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $66,823.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Celgene had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Celgene declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

