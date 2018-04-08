Global X Management Co. LLC Buys 3,848 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 25.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,853 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,848 shares during the quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 13,287.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMT. Barclays upped their price objective on Walmart to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Vetr raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.28 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 21st. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.04.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $86.69. 6,349,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,715,462. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $109.98. The company has a market cap of $256,808.91, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $135.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.63 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

