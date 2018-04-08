GlobalBoost-Y Price Up 0.7% This Week (CRYPTO:BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 1st. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $118,965.00 and $109.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7,080.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $399.85 or 0.05655490 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $658.80 or 0.09318110 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.01 or 0.01669110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $171.83 or 0.02430320 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00197858 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000931 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.32 or 0.00598516 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00074488 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 14,070,174 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is www.globalboost.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

