GlobalBoost-Y Hits 24 Hour Volume of $122.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $116,798.00 and $122.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7,023.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.51 or 0.05710270 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $655.26 or 0.09342350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.67 or 0.01677700 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $173.97 or 0.02480410 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00201308 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00600265 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00072246 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 14,072,674 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is www.globalboost.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

