GlobalBoost-Y Market Cap Tops $118,672.00 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 24th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $118,672.00 and $114.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000120 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,016.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.08 or 0.05675040 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.18 or 0.09296270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $116.86 or 0.01665690 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.09 or 0.02467170 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00201481 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00599955 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00074425 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 14,071,124 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is www.globalboost.org. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalBoost-Y and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.